Kuldeep Bishnoi should first resign as Adampur MLA: Hooda on Bishnoi joining BJP rumours

On speculations that Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi may join the BJP, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said the Adampur legislator is free to take his own decision, but he should resign as an MLA before doing so.

Hooda’s remarks come after Bishnoi, who had cross-voted in last month's Rajya Sabha polls, on Sunday met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda in Delhi.

''He (Bishnoi) is free to take his own decision, but he should resign from the post of MLA before doing so because people of Adampur have elected him as a legislator of the Congress party,'' Hooda told reporters in Jind.

He also hinted that if Bishnoi resigns as MLA if the latter switches over to the BJP, the Congress is ready for the by-polls necessitated by such a development.

''In Adampur also, the Congress will register a win, like we did in Baroda (bypolls in Sonipat earlier),” Hooda, who is Leader of the Opposition in the state, asserted.

Notably, the 53-year-old legislator from Adampur met with the BJP leaders and later heaped praises on them. He was expelled by the Congress from all party positions last month.

Bishnoi, a four-time MLA and two-time MP, has been sulking ever since the Congress ignored him for the post of its Haryana unit chief during a revamp earlier this year.

The party had appointed Udai Bhan, a loyalist of Bhupinder Singh Hooda, as its Haryana unit chief.

Bishnoi had last month said that under Hooda's leadership, the Congress' ship has been sinking.

Responding to a question on Chandigarh, the common capital of Haryana and Punjab, Hooda said the BJP-led Haryana government should not dilute the claim on the capital.

“Haryana has full rights over Chandigarh in the ratio of 60-40,'' he said.

“But the present government is constantly trying to water down the rights of the state. For the land for setting up additional assembly building in its own capital, the central government is valuing 10 acres of land at Rs 500 crore. It is clear from this that the government is diluting Haryana's authority over Chandigarh,” Hooda alleged.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had on Saturday announced land for setting up an additional building for Haryana Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh, a move which was welcomed by leaders of the ruling BJP in the state.

Commenting further on ''dilution of rights of Haryana'', Hooda said, ''Despite the Supreme Court's verdict on Sutlej Yamuna Link Canal (SYL) and the BJP having government in both state and the Centre, this decision is not being implemented.” Haryana’s traditional membership in Bhakra Beas Management Board was also “abolished” and the state government sat silently, he added.

PTI SUN SRY

