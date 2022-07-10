Smriti Irani holds BJP organisational meeting in Bengal's Howrah
The meeting is part of our pan-India programme where senior leaders and union ministers are visiting those Lok Sabha seats that we had lost in the 2019 elections. She discussed various organisational aspects during the meeting, a state BJP leader said.In that years Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won 18 seats, while the ruling TMC emerged victorious in 22 out of the total 42 constituencies in West Bengal.
- Country:
- India
Union minister Smriti Irani on Sunday held an organisational meeting of the BJP's Howrah district unit during her visit to West Bengal.
Irani, the Union minister for women & child development, arrived in the city this morning and went to Howrah district where she held a closed-door organisational meeting with the district unit. She is also scheduled to inaugurate a Metro Railway station on Monday. "The meeting is part of our pan-India programme where senior leaders and union ministers are visiting those Lok Sabha seats that we had lost in the 2019 elections. She discussed various organisational aspects during the meeting," a state BJP leader said.
In that year's Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won 18 seats, while the ruling TMC emerged victorious in 22 out of the total 42 constituencies in West Bengal. The saffron party's current tally in the state is 17, as it lost the Asansol seat to TMC in a by-poll held in April this year.
The state BJP unit is plagued by infighting and exodus after the assembly poll defeat last year.
It has been fighting hard to keep its flock together after former union minister Babul Supriyo, MP Arjun Singh and five MLAs, including its national vice-president Mukul Roy, switched over to the TMC since the assembly poll results were out.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Union
- Arjun Singh
- West Bengal
- Lok Sabha
- Asansol
- Babul Supriyo
- Smriti Irani
- Howrah
- Mukul Roy
ALSO READ
Counting of votes begins for Rampur, Azamgarh Lok Sabha bypolls
Counting of votes underway for Rampur, Azamgarh Lok Sabha bypolls
Bypolls: Counting of votes underway in 3 Lok Sabha, 7 assembly seats
BJP's double engine government has secured double victory in Uttar Pradesh under leadership of PM Modi: CM Adityanath on Lok Sabha bypoll win.
SAD (Amritsar) candidate Simranjit Singh Mann wins Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll