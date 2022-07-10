Left Menu

Smriti Irani holds BJP organisational meeting in Bengal's Howrah

The meeting is part of our pan-India programme where senior leaders and union ministers are visiting those Lok Sabha seats that we had lost in the 2019 elections. She discussed various organisational aspects during the meeting, a state BJP leader said.In that years Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won 18 seats, while the ruling TMC emerged victorious in 22 out of the total 42 constituencies in West Bengal.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-07-2022 23:17 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 23:15 IST
Smriti Irani holds BJP organisational meeting in Bengal's Howrah
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Smriti Irani on Sunday held an organisational meeting of the BJP's Howrah district unit during her visit to West Bengal.

Irani, the Union minister for women & child development, arrived in the city this morning and went to Howrah district where she held a closed-door organisational meeting with the district unit. She is also scheduled to inaugurate a Metro Railway station on Monday. "The meeting is part of our pan-India programme where senior leaders and union ministers are visiting those Lok Sabha seats that we had lost in the 2019 elections. She discussed various organisational aspects during the meeting," a state BJP leader said.

In that year's Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won 18 seats, while the ruling TMC emerged victorious in 22 out of the total 42 constituencies in West Bengal. The saffron party's current tally in the state is 17, as it lost the Asansol seat to TMC in a by-poll held in April this year.

The state BJP unit is plagued by infighting and exodus after the assembly poll defeat last year.

It has been fighting hard to keep its flock together after former union minister Babul Supriyo, MP Arjun Singh and five MLAs, including its national vice-president Mukul Roy, switched over to the TMC since the assembly poll results were out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
3
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India
4
Maha CM Shinde prays at Lord Vitthal temple; wishes prosperity for every section of society

Maha CM Shinde prays at Lord Vitthal temple; wishes prosperity for every sec...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022