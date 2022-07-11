Russian weapons pounding Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv killed at least three people, regional authorities said, while rescuers pulled survivors from the rubble of an earlier, deadly rocket strike on an apartment block in another city. nL4N2YS0DR] FIGHTING * The death toll from a Russian rocket attack that hit an apartment block in eastern Ukraine over the weekend has risen to 24 and rescuers are still combing the rubble for survivors, the State Emergency Service said. * Russia's defense ministry said on Monday its missiles had struck ammunition depots in Ukraine's central Dnipro region used to supply rocket launchers and artillery weapons. It also said deployment points for Ukrainian troops and foreign fighters in the Kharkiv region were hit on Sunday. * Donetsk regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on the Telegram messaging service that a Russian missile had struck Druzhkivka, a town behind the front line, and he reported shelling of other population centres. * Russian forces struck two Ukrainian army hangars storing U.S.-produced artillery pieces near Kostantinovka in Donetsk province, the Russian defense ministry said. * Reuters could not independently verify battlefield accounts.

ECONOMY/DIPLOMACY * The biggest single pipeline carrying Russian gas to Germany began annual maintenance on Monday, with flows expected to stop for 10 days, but governments, markets and companies are worried the shutdown might be extended because of the war in Ukraine. * Siemens said Canada's decision to allow a turbine to be sent from its repair shop in Canada to Germany was a necessary first step towards returning it to the Russian pipeline it operates, and that it was aiming to get it there as soon as possible. * Lithuania expanded curbs on trade through its territory to Kaliningrad, as phase-ins on earlier-announced European Union sanctions against Moscow took effect. * Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarus counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally, discussed a possible response to Lithuania's actions during a phone call, their Telegram accounts said. * The French government is preparing for a total cut-off of Russian gas supplies, which it regards as the most likely scenario in its forward planning. POLITICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The lower house of the Russian parliament will gather on July 15 for an extraordinary session, its council decided, just days after President Vladimir Putin warned that he had not even started to get serious in the war in Ukraine.

QUOTE * "I was thrown into the bathroom, it was all chaos, I was in shock, all covered in blood. By the time I left the bathroom, the room was full up of rubble, three floors fell down. I never found the kittens." -Venera, a survivor of the Russian rocket strike in Chasiv Yar.

