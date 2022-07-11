Left Menu

Prez poll observers should be conversant with relevant statuary provisions: EC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 21:05 IST
Prez poll observers should be conversant with relevant statuary provisions: EC
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey on Monday underlined the need for observers to be be conversant with all relevant statutory provisions and instructions relating to the July 18 presidential election.

In a briefing of observers to be deployed for the poll, the two stressed that they have end-to-end responsibility in ensuring smooth conduct of the election.

These observers are senior central government officers to be deployed at each of the 30 places of poll in states legislative assembly and the Parliament House, the Election Commission said in a series of tweets.

Elected MPs and elected MLAs -- and not the nominated ones -- form the electoral college which elects the president.

MLCs are not entitled to vote.

From Tuesday, the Commission will start dispatching poll material, including ballot papers and ballot boxes to the 30 locations. The two-day exercise has been planned keeping in mind flight schedules.

Delhi and Puducherry are the two union territories with legislative assemblies where MLAs will vote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022