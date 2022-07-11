Left Menu

BJP Samyukta Morcha national working committee meet to be held in Patna, focus on 2024 LS polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a two-day meeting of the Samyukta Morcha national working committee in Bihar capital Patna on July 30-31.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 21:24 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a two-day meeting of the Samyukta Morcha national working committee in Bihar capital Patna on July 30-31. The meeting will include all the seven morchas -- Kisan Morcha, Mahila Morcha, SC Morcha, Yuva Morcha, ST Morcha, OBC Morcha and Minority Morcha.

According to sources, the meeting will be presided by BJP national president JP Nadda. Further, party's national general Secretary BL Santosh, presidents and general secretaries of all morchas will be present at the meeting. In the Samyukta Morcha National Working Committee meeting, brainstorming will be held for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Discussions will be held on how to take forward the work of eight years of the Modi government to the public. Further, discussions will be held on strengthening the organisation, setting up a committee at the morcha level and the proposal to congratulate the NDA presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu, said sources.

Prior to the Samyukt Morcha meeting, the national office bearers of every morcha will have to visit one Assembly constituency each on July 28-29. It is expected that up to 200 Assembly constituencies will be covered. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

