Congress leaders meet to discuss 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

The Congress party on Tuesday called for a meeting of all the General Secretary in charge and State in charge along with Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents to discuss the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra and other upcoming organizational programmes. The scheduled meeting will take place at the All India Congress Committee headquarters in the national capital on July 14.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra which will begin on October 2, is intended at connecting Kanyakumari in Southern India to Kashmir in Northern India. "The first meeting of the Central Planning Group for Bharat Jodo Yatra took place today. The Kanyakumari to Kashmir yatra will start on October 2 and planning for it began in right earnest. Rahul Gandhi also attended the meeting," INC Member of Rajya Sabha Digvijay Singh had said in a tweet after the June 5 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' meeting.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi announced this mass campaign to counter polarisation politics with the slogan "Bharat Jodo" on May 16-- the last day of the Congress-led Chintan Shivir in Rajasthan's Udaipur. According to the party sources, the five-month-long yatra which is scheduled to cover a distance of 3,500 kilometres and more than a dozen states, will commence from Kanyakumari and will conclude in Kashmir.

The yatra will include padayatras, rallies, and public meetings, which will be attended by the Congress top brass including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Earlier, the sources had said that like-minded parties, members, and organisations from civil society will also be a part of this mass campaign. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)