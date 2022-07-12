Rahul Gandhi leaves for abroad, to return by Sunday
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday left for a short personal visit abroad.
Sources said the former Congress president left this morning and is likely to return by Sunday, ahead of the Presidential election and the Monsoon session of Parliament on July 18.
The party did not disclose any details of his visit and termed it personal.
Gandhi will skip a crucial party meeting for preparations of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and internal elections of the Congress on Thursday, where all general secretaries, in-charges, and PCC presidents have been invited.
Rahul Gandhi has been often criticized by the BJP for his frequent visits abroad.
