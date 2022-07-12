Left Menu

UK leadership candidate Tugendhat promises to fuel duty cut

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-07-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 16:00 IST
UK leadership candidate Tugendhat promises to fuel duty cut
Tom Tugendhat Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Tom Tugendhat, one of the Conservative lawmakers seeking to replace Boris Johnson as party leader and prime minister, said on Tuesday he would cut fuel duty and reverse a planned rise in National Insurance tax if he is elected by his colleagues.

"I know the pain families are feeling now. That is why my first pledge is to take fuel duty down by 10p ($0.12) a litre," he said at the launch of his campaign.

"I will introduce an energy resilience plan to ensure that the UK has dependable power produced at home or sourced from trusted allies," he added. ($1 = 0.8447 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

 China
3
Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

 Global
4
CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022