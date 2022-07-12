Mumbai: RPI(A) to elect its national working committee on July 15

The Republican Party of India (Athawale) will elect its new national working committee in Mumbai on July 15, a party functionary said on Tuesday.

The party is headed by Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale, who will be present at the meeting convened to elect the national working committee, he said.

