Mumbai: RPI(A) to elect its national working committee on July 15
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-07-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 16:27 IST
- Country:
- India
The Republican Party of India (Athawale) will elect its new national working committee in Mumbai on July 15, a party functionary said on Tuesday.
The party is headed by Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale, who will be present at the meeting convened to elect the national working committee, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Balasaheb Thackeray's Sena supporting people linked to Mumbai blast, Dawood Ibrahim: Eknath Shinde
KFin Technologies launches Mumbai office; plans to onboard over 300 employees
Mumbai NCB busts inter-state drug syndicate; 286 kg of ganja worth Rs 3.5 cr seized; 2 persons held
Mumbai building collapse: 1 dead, 11 injured
Mumbai sees 1,062 COVID-19 cases, toll rises by five for second consecutive day