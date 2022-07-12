Left Menu

Goa: Disqualification petitions against Cong MLAs Lobo, Kamat admitted, says Speaker

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 12-07-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 17:43 IST
Goa: Disqualification petitions against Cong MLAs Lobo, Kamat admitted, says Speaker
  • Country:
  • India

The disqualification petitions filed by the Congress against two of its MLAs has been admitted, Goa Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar said on Tuesday.

The Congress leadership in the coastal state had alleged that its MLAs Michael Lobo and Digambar Kamat were trying to split the party in connivance with the ruling BJP.

The Congress had announced it was removing Lobo as Leader of Opposition, while Kamat was absent from a meeting of the party held on Monday night.

Speaking to reporters on the second day of the monsoon session of the state Assembly, Tawadkar said, ''I have received two disqualification petitions filed by the Congress party against Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo and Congress MLA Digambar Kamat.'' ''Goa Congress president Amit Patkar filed the disqualification petitions on Monday. However, since I was not available yesterday, I met the petitioner today. The petitions will be taken up for consideration after the current Assembly session gets over,'' he added.

Tawadkar said Lobo continued to be LoP as of now because the Congress Legislative Party was yet to inform him about who it wished to name for the post.

Lobo and Kamat have been accused of anti-party activities by Congress' Goa desk in charge Dinesh Gundu Rao and state unit chief Amit Patkar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

 China
3
Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

 Global
4
CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022