Tejashwi urges Modi to confer Bharat Ratna upon ex-Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur
PTI | Patna | Updated: 12-07-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 19:52 IST
- Country:
- India
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to confer Bharat Ratna upon late socialist leader and former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur.
The leader of the opposition made the demand in his brief address at a centenary function of the state assembly premises here, which was attended by the PM.
The former deputy CM also urged Modi to consider setting up a ''school of legislative studies'' in Bihar, which boasts of being home to the ''oldest republic in the world'' at Vaishali.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Bihar
- Vaishali
- Modi
- Tejashwi Yadav
- Bharat Ratna
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP win in UP shows people are in favour of Agnipath: Bihar minister
Agnipath rocks Bihar assembly
Bihar man arrested with pistol at Bagdogra airport in West Bengal
President Kovind offers prayers at Bankey Bihari Temple in Vrindavan
Agnipath row paralyses both Houses on day 2 of monsoon session in Bihar