Left Menu

Tejashwi urges Modi to confer Bharat Ratna upon ex-Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur

PTI | Patna | Updated: 12-07-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 19:52 IST
Tejashwi urges Modi to confer Bharat Ratna upon ex-Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to confer Bharat Ratna upon late socialist leader and former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur.

The leader of the opposition made the demand in his brief address at a centenary function of the state assembly premises here, which was attended by the PM.

The former deputy CM also urged Modi to consider setting up a ''school of legislative studies'' in Bihar, which boasts of being home to the ''oldest republic in the world'' at Vaishali.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

 China
3
Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

 Global
4
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022