Tejashwi urges Modi to confer Bharat Ratna upon ex-Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to confer Bharat Ratna upon late socialist leader and former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur.

The leader of the opposition made the demand in his brief address at a centenary function of the state assembly premises here, which was attended by the PM.

The former deputy CM also urged Modi to consider setting up a ''school of legislative studies'' in Bihar, which boasts of being home to the ''oldest republic in the world'' at Vaishali.

