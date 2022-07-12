Left Menu

Former White House counsel Cipollone testifies Trump should have conceded election

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-07-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 23:07 IST
Former White House counsel Cipollone testifies Trump should have conceded election
Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone told the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack that he believed Donald Trump should have conceded the November 2020 presidential election, according to videotaped testimony played at a panel hearing on Tuesday.

Cipollone also testified that Trump's former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, also told him he shared that view.

