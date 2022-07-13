Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-07-2022 11:32 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 11:30 IST
NDA presidential nominee in Rajasthan, to meet BJP lawmakers
Droupadi Murmu Image Credit: Wikipedia
NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu will on Wednesday meet BJP lawmakers from Rajasthan to seek support for the July 18 presidential election.

Murmu arrived here by a chartered flight from New Delhi. Her flight was delayed due to bad weather in the national capital.

She was welcomed by BJP state president Satish Poonia, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and other BJP leaders.

A large number of BJP workers also gathered at the airport to welcome her.

Murmu will meet BJP MPs and MLAs at a hotel here, a BJP spokesperson said.

The BJP has 71 MLAs in the 200-member Rajasthan assembly. The party has 24 Lok Sabha members and four Rajya Sabha members from the state.

On Monday, Yashwant Sinha, the presidential candidate of the opposition parties, met Congress leaders here.

