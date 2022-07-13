Left Menu

Italy's Salvini says League will pull out of govt if 5-Star does

"If a coalition party doesn't back a government decree that's it, enough is enough, it seems clear that we should go to elections," he said, referring to Thursday's confidence vote.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 13-07-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 14:37 IST
Italy's Salvini says League will pull out of govt if 5-Star does
Matteo Salvini Image Credit: Twitter (@matteosalvinimi)
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy's rightist League party will pull out of the government if the 5-Star Movement carries out its threat to do the same, League leader Matteo Salvini said on Wednesday. The 5-Star Movement is holding a meeting to decide whether to remain in the coalition supporting Prime Minister Mario Draghi, and has issued a series of policy demands ahead of a key vote of confidence on Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference in Rome, Salvini replied "no", when asked if his party would continue to back Draghi if 5-Star withdrew, adding that early elections were the best solution. "If a coalition party doesn't back a government decree that's it, enough is enough, it seems clear that we should go to elections," he said, referring to Thursday's confidence vote.

