Italy's Democrats unwilling to form new govt without 5-Star- source

Italy's centre-left Democratic party is not willing to form a new government without the 5-Star Movement should the group decide to leave the coalition supporting Prime Minister Mario Draghi, a party source told Reuters.

After issuing a series of policy demands ahead of a key confidence vote on Thursday, the 5-Star is meeting to decide whether to stay in the coalition.

