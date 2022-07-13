Italy's Democrats unwilling to form new govt without 5-Star- source
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 13-07-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 15:08 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Italy's centre-left Democratic party is not willing to form a new government without the 5-Star Movement should the group decide to leave the coalition supporting Prime Minister Mario Draghi, a party source told Reuters.
After issuing a series of policy demands ahead of a key confidence vote on Thursday, the 5-Star is meeting to decide whether to stay in the coalition.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Democratic
- 5-Star Movement
- Mario Draghi
- Italy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Rep. Casten wins Democratic primary in Illinois
Indian-origin US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi wins Democratic primary from Illinois
All-party meet in Rajasthan strengthened democratic traditions: Cong
Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi wins Democratic primary from Illinois
Best way to stop horse-trading is floor test, any delay would cause more damage to democratic polity: Eknath Shinde's counsel to SC.