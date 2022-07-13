Left Menu

Italy's Democrats unwilling to form new govt without 5-Star- source

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 13-07-2022
  • Italy

Italy's centre-left Democratic party is not willing to form a new government without the 5-Star Movement should the group decide to leave the coalition supporting Prime Minister Mario Draghi, a party source told Reuters.

After issuing a series of policy demands ahead of a key confidence vote on Thursday, the 5-Star is meeting to decide whether to stay in the coalition.

