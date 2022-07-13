Left Menu

Shows Congress' thinking: J'khand BJP leader on Ajoy Kumar's 'Murmu represents evil philosophy' remark

Jharkhand Bharatiya Janata Party leader Babulal Marandi on Wednesday slammed Congress' Ajoy Kumar's 'evil philosophy' remark on NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and said it shows the grand-old party's thinking about tribals and women.

Jharkhand Bharatiya Janata Party leader Babulal Marandi on Wednesday slammed Congress' Ajoy Kumar's 'evil philosophy' remark on NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and said it shows the grand-old party's thinking about tribals and women. The reaction of the BJP leader came after Kumar said that Murmu represents a "very evil philosophy of India" and "should not be made a symbol of Adivasi".

Speaking to ANI, Marandi said, "Tribal people got nothing during Congress rule. Congress is having trouble because for the first time PM Modi and NDA leaders nominated a tribal woman for President's post. Ajoy Kumar's statement shows what Congress thinks about tribals and women." Earlier on Tuesday, Kumar alleged that the condition of the Scheduled Castes has become "worse".

"It's not about Droupadi Murmu. Yashwant Sinha is also a good candidate and Murmu is also a decent person. But she represents a very evil philosophy of India. We should not make her a symbol of 'Adivasi'. We have President Ram Nath Kovind, Hathras happened. Has he said a word? The condition of Scheduled Castes has become worse," Kumar said. If elected, Droupadi Murmu will be the first tribal President of India and the country's second female President. She was the first woman governor of Jharkhand (from 2015 to 2021). Born in a poor tribal family in a village of Mayurbhanj, a backward district in Odisha, Murmu completed her studies despite challenging circumstances.

Calling the presidential elections a "fight for the soul of the nation", the Congress leader said that all like-minded parties should vote for the Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. "Creating symbols and fooling the people of India is what the Modi government is all about. This is a fight for the soul of the nation and all like-minded parties should vote for Yashwant Sinha," he said.

Hitting back at Kumar, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said Congress has insulted Murmu. BJP's IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya wrote on Twitter, "At a time when the NDA, led by PM Modi, has announced Smt Draupadi Murmu, a woman from Adivasi samaj, as it's nominee for the President's office, a move that will significantly empower the Tribals, Congress leader calls her evil by association! Just because she is a Tribal. Shame." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

