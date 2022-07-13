Left Menu

UK's Johnson: 'I will be leaving soon with my head held high'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he would be leaving soon with his "head held high", a week after he was forced to resign after losing the support of key government ministers and his lawmakers. "I am ... proud of the leadership I have given and I will be leaving soon with my head held high," Johnson told parliament.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-07-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 16:59 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he would be leaving soon with his "head held high", a week after he was forced to resign after losing the support of key government ministers and his lawmakers.

"I am ... proud of the leadership I have given and I will be leaving soon with my head held high," Johnson told parliament. He also said the Conservative Party would unite around the winner of the leadership contest to replace him.

