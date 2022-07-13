Stalin a dynamic leader, says TN Guv; wishes CM quick recovery

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Wednesday wished Chief Minister M K Stalin a speedy recovery from Coronavirus infection. ''I learnt with utmost concern that you have been tested positive for Covid-19. You have been a dynamic public leader with significant public contact making you vulnerable to this contagion. I pray for your sound health and speedy recovery,'' Governor Ravi told Stalin in a letter. Stalin on Tuesday said he has tested positive for the infection.

Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who was expelled from the AIADMK days ago, said on his twitter handle that he prayed to the Almighty for Stalin's quick recovery from the infection to continue his work for the people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)