Stalin a dynamic leader, says TN Guv; wishes CM quick recovery
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Wednesday wished Chief Minister M K Stalin a speedy recovery from Coronavirus infection. I pray for your sound health and speedy recovery, Governor Ravi told Stalin in a letter.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Wednesday wished Chief Minister M K Stalin a speedy recovery from Coronavirus infection. ''I learnt with utmost concern that you have been tested positive for Covid-19. You have been a dynamic public leader with significant public contact making you vulnerable to this contagion. I pray for your sound health and speedy recovery,'' Governor Ravi told Stalin in a letter. Stalin on Tuesday said he has tested positive for the infection.
Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who was expelled from the AIADMK days ago, said on his twitter handle that he prayed to the Almighty for Stalin's quick recovery from the infection to continue his work for the people.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Coronavirus
- Panneerselvam
- M K Stalin
- Stalin
- Tamil Nadu
ALSO READ
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Health News Roundup: Epstein-Barr may play a role in some long COVID; coronavirus can impair blood sugar processing by organs; Monkeypox case count rises to more than 3,400 globally, WHO says and more
Science News Roundup: Epstein-Barr may play a role in some long COVID; coronavirus can impair blood sugar processing by organs; NASA to launch the first rocket from a commercial spaceport in Australia on Sunday
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Science News Roundup: Epstein-Barr may play a role in some long COVID; coronavirus can impair blood sugar processing by organs; Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery and more