Never thought would come to party's top post, says Palaniswami

Days after his elevation, top AIADMK leader K Palaniswami on Wednesday asserted that attempts by those 'betraying' the party to split it would not succeed and that the organisation would sustain on the strength of its supporters' hardwork.

Palaniswami, elected as the party's interim General Secretary on Monday, also said he never thought he would reach such heights in the organisation.

Attending a family event of a party functionary here, the Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly said much like the party managed crises and successfully emerged during the days of the late AIADMK stalwarts MG Ramachandran (MGR, the founder) and J Jayalalithaa, it would once again bounce back now and even come to the ruling saddle.

Alluding to a Tamil reference to individuals that symbolises betrayal, he said such persons have been ''unmasked'', but he did not name anyone.

''Despite being with us, they weakened us. We should have won the 2021 Assembly elections, but only now we know that those who conspired and prevented our win are trying to split the party,'' he said in what seemed to be an apparent reference to his rival leader O Panneerselvam, since squeezed out of the party.

''None can break the party...MGR and Amma (Jayalalithaa) are blessing us as gods. This party was created by the hardwork of the AIADMK worker,'' he said. DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin's ''attempts to defeat us through betrayers'' would not succeed. It has been proven that only ''dharma, justice and truth will prevail,'' Palaniswami said.

In a separate statement, the former chief minister thanked all those for supporting his elevation and vowed to work towards ensuring ''Amma's rule'' again in the State and put an end to ''evil forces.'' Meanwhile, the party submitted affidavits signed by general council and executive council members on the various resolutions adopted in the July 11 meet, including reviving the General Secretary post, to the Election Commission (EC) in New Delhi.

Party's senior leader and Rajya Sabha member C Ve Shanmugam submitted the papers with the EC in the national capital.

