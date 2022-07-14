Left Menu

Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya leaves for Singapore

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 14-07-2022 12:46 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 12:44 IST
Former President of Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa Image Credit: ANI
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday left the Maldives for Singapore after fleeing his country amid an economic crisis, sources said.

Rajapaksa departed from the Maldives on Saudi Airlines flight SV 788 to Singapore, they said.

Rajapaksa, the 73-year-old leader who had promised to resign on Wednesday, appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as the acting President hours after he fled the country, escalating the political crisis and triggering a fresh wave of protests.

