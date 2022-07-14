Left Menu

Shah congratulates people over Ahmedabad's inclusion in TIME greatest places list

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2022 13:59 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 13:54 IST
Shah congratulates people over Ahmedabad's inclusion in TIME greatest places list
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday congratulated everyone on the inclusion of India's first UNESCO world heritage city Ahmedabad in TIME magazine's list of 'World's 50 Greatest Places of 2022'.

Shah said that since 2001, the visionary ideas of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the then chief minister of Gujarat, have laid the foundation for creating world-class infrastructure in the state.

Be it the Sabarmati riverfront or the science city in Ahmedabad, Modi has always stressed on creating next-generation infrastructure and making India 'future-ready', he said in a series of tweets.

''Matter of immense pride for every Indian, especially the people of Gujarat that India's first UNESCO world heritage city, Ahmedabad, has now been included in the list of the 'World's 50 Greatest Places of 2022' by Time magazine. Congratulations to everyone,'' Shah tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
2
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
3
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022