JMM announces support to Murmu in upcoming Prez poll
She met the JMM chief and its executive president and Chief Minister Hemant Soren. JMM which is allied to the Congress has 30 MLAs in the state legislature.
- Country:
- India
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Chief Shibu Soren on Thursday said his party will support NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu in the July 18 election, ending weeks of suspense.
It is for the first time that a tribal woman has got an opportunity to become President of India, he said.
Soren directed all MPs and MLAs of the JMM to vote for Murmu on July 18, the date for the Presidential elections.
Murmu, the former Jharkhand governor, had recently visited the state to seek support for her candidature. She met the JMM chief and its executive president and Chief Minister Hemant Soren. JMM which is allied to the Congress has 30 MLAs in the state legislature. While Murmu's victory is ensured even without the Jharkhand-based party's support, the decision by the JMM chief is a shot in the arms for the NDA candidate.
Yashwant Sinha, the oppositions candidate incidentally is also from Jharkhand and the dilemma faced by the party was to pick between `a son of the soil' and a `fellow tribal', said analysts.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Droupadi Murmu
- Hemant Soren
- Jharkhand
- India
- Congress
- Murmu
- Jharkhand Mukti
- Shibu Soren
ALSO READ
Maharashtra govt will have to move Supreme Court against Governor B S Koshyari's letter mandating Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation to face floor test on Thursday: Congress veteran Prithviraj Chavan.
US state governors and LGs vouch for strong ties with India; pitches for FDI from India
Deepak Hooda happy for 'childhood friend' Sanju Samson as duo register highest partnership for India
Mr. Cook to launch small home appliances and also large-sized pressure cookers at Vibrant India 2022
BJP seeks NIA action against Congress Chhattisgarh MLA for 'instigating tribal youth' against Agnipath Scheme