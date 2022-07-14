Left Menu

Key Karnataka BJP meet on Friday, to discuss poll strategy, organisation

we discussed them, Bommai said.Speaking to reporters after the meeting at the party office here, he said the meeting which would begin at 9 AM on Friday would be attended by over 50 delegates, including Cabinet Ministers, partys State core committee members and senior leaders.Other than these issues, other issues may also come up for discussion, there will be an opportunity for an open discussion...after this, on the basis of an agenda, our programmes and organisational work will be taken forward.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-07-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 20:03 IST
Key Karnataka BJP meet on Friday, to discuss poll strategy, organisation
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka BJP has called for a key party meet on Friday to discuss the strategy for 2023 Assembly polls and organisational matters.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, BJP national General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh, State party president Nalin Kumar Kateel and other senior leaders of the party met on Thursday and held discussions on the meet.

''We discussed Friday's Chintana Sabhe. Organisational matters, how to further strengthen the party, also how to face the upcoming elections politically, what issues should be raised and discussed, and decided upon... we discussed them,'' Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting at the party office here, he said the meeting which would begin at 9 AM on Friday would be attended by over 50 delegates, including Cabinet Ministers, party's State core committee members and senior leaders.

''Other than these issues, other issues may also come up for discussion, there will be an opportunity for an open discussion...after this, on the basis of an agenda, our programmes and organisational work will be taken forward. After Friday's discussion, a clear picture will be known,'' he added.

Brewing discontent in the party following no decision on Cabinet expansion or rejig, allegations of corruption against the government and reservation demand by various communities are also likely to come up for discussion at the meet. According to sources, following this meeting, Bommai, along with Singh and senior BJP leaders, is likely to meet top RSS leadership.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
2
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
3
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022