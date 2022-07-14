Uproar in Kerala Assembly over LDF MLA's remarks against K K Rema

The Kerala Legislative Assembly on Thursday witnessed vehement protests by members of the opposition against LDF legislator M M Mani's remark that RMPI MLA K K Rema became a widow as it was her fate.

Rema's husband, T P Chandrasekharan -- a CPI(M) rebel -- was hacked to death in May 2012 after he floated a parallel Left outfit called the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI) in his home turf Onchiayam in north Kerala.

Mani, during the discussions on fund requests by the police, alluding to Rema said a ''mahati'', who spoke against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the LDF, became a widow and that was her fate.

''We (Left front) are not responsible for that,'' he said.

The statement invited the ire of the opposition which raised a point of order and demanded that he withdraw his remarks and apologise for the same.

While the Speaker said the matter would be examined, several members of the opposition protested in front of his dais shouting slogans and demanding that Mani immediately apologise.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala termed it as a 'disgraceful incident' and said it was a shame the House was continuing in this manner where a member of the assembly has been insulted in such a manner. As Mani continued his submissions and contended that he had not insulted anyone, the opposition walked out of the House and then protested on the front steps of the assembly.

Later, Vijayan said he heard part of Mani's submissions and he did not hear anything that was wrong or factually incorrect as claimed by the opposition.

He also said that of late there was a trend that some members of the opposition are approaching the Speaker's dais and protesting before it.

The CM also gave details of the steps taken by the state government and the police to deal with law and order situation and ensure proper prosecution in criminal cases like those under the POCSO Act.

He also refuted the allegations of the opposition that the police functioning in the state was governed by the ruling party.

The opposition, during discussion on the request for funds by the police, had alleged that the law and order situation in the state was poor and if the agency could not find out till now who hurled a bomb at the CPI(M) state headquarter AKG Centre, how can they ensure safety and security of the public.

K K Rema was one of the UDF MLAs who had criticised the police functioning in the state and said that it was more busy protecting the CM and blocking traffic on the road for him to move around. After the CM's submissions on the request for funds/grants by the police and for the jails, it was allowed by the assembly.

