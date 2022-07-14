Left Menu

Opposition trying to create issue where none exists: BJP on row over unparliamentary words

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2022 23:31 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 23:31 IST
The BJP took on the opposition, especially the Congress, over the issue of unparliamentary words on Thursday and said it is trying to create an issue where none exists.

Opposition parties have slammed the government, saying the new list of unparliamentary words is meant to gag the criticism of the Centre's functioning.

Citing Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's remarks over the issue, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra said the speaker has presented the facts and cleared all illusions created by the opposition.

The speaker has clearly stated that no word has been banned and that certain words would be expunged on the basis of its context, he pointed out.

Hitting out at the opposition, Patra said several political parties, including the Congress, are trying to mislead the country and creating an issue where none exists.

