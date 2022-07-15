Giriraj wades into controversy triggered by PFI, RSS comparison by cop

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Friday deplored parallels drawn between the RSS and Islamic extremist organization PFI by a senior police officer in Bihar.

The BJP leader, who is also the MP from Begusarai MP, came out with a tweet sharing and criticising Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Manavjeet Singh Dhillon's remarks likening physical training of PFI activists to what happens in RSS shakhas''.

“RSS means love for the nation, RSS means welfare of the nation, RSS means service to the nation, RSS means public welfare, RSS means humanity and harmony, RSS means upholding the Constitution. Every sensible person in the country and around the world understands this, barring a few who have some agenda or stand for appeasement,” Singh tweeted.

Dhillon had made the remarks on Thursday while briefing reporters about the arrest of some PFI members from Phulwari Sharif locality of the city and the recovery of propaganda material which spoke of converting India into an Islamic state.

An IPS officer with a fine track record, Dhillon ended up annoying the BJP, which is the political offshoot of the RSS, besides displeasing his higher-ups for creating the unnecessary controversy.

The state’s Additional Director General of Police, (Headquarters), J S Gangwar, has disapproved of the SSP's “out of context” remarks.

