Left Menu

Boric says Chile should draft new constitution if current proposal fails

In an interview with a local television channel, the leftist president said that since Chile's citizens voted to draft a new constitution in 2020, the process would have to be carried out again if the current proposal. "If the plan is rejected, what will happen is that we will have to prolong the process for another year and a half, where everything will have to be discussed from the beginning," said Boric, who has avoided speaking of alternatives if voters reject the proposed text in September.

Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 16-07-2022 02:08 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 02:08 IST
Boric says Chile should draft new constitution if current proposal fails
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Chilean President Gabriel Boric said on Friday that if a proposed new constitution is rejected in a referendum set for September, a new draft would have to be written up from scratch instead of modifying the current text. In an interview with a local television channel, the leftist president said that since Chile's citizens voted to draft a new constitution in 2020, the process would have to be carried out again if the current proposal.

"If the plan is rejected, what will happen is that we will have to prolong the process for another year and a half, where everything will have to be discussed from the beginning," said Boric, who has avoided speaking of alternatives if voters reject the proposed text in September. Boric has stated that both options - approving or rejecting the text - are legitimate, but his government seeks to promote broad social reforms that would be blocked by the current constitution.

"The constitutional process, if rejected, has to continue by the terms decided by the people of Chile," Boric said. "Not (to continue tweaking) the current constitution." The current constitution, heavily pro-market, was enacted during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet.

Congress is currently debating lowering the number of votes needed to modify the current constitution in case the proposed text is rejected. In October 2020, a year after protests broke out across the country, almost 80% of Chileans voted to draft a new constitution. Support has fallen since but voters continue to support change and or another alternative, polls show.

At the beginning of July, the constitutional assembly finished the proposed text that has 388 articles and focuses on social rights, gender, the political system and the environment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pandemic behind 'largest backslide in childhood vaccination in a generation' - U.N; High-pressure oxygen shows promise in long COVID; earlier Omicron infection may protect against subvariants and more

Health News Roundup: Pandemic behind 'largest backslide in childhood vaccina...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russian basketball boss defends Brittney Griner in a drugs trial and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022