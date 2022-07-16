Left Menu

BJP-RSS have deep links with PFI: Congress

PTI | Patna | Updated: 16-07-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 18:12 IST
BJP-RSS have deep links with PFI: Congress
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar Congress on Saturday suspected ''deep links'' between the BJP-RSS and Islamic extremist organisation PFI, a network of which was recently busted in the state capital.

BPCC spokesman Asit Nath Tiwari alleged that the suspicion got strengthened by ''the manner in which BJP is gunning for Patna SSP Manavjjit Singh Dhillon, after he busted the PFI module here''.

Dhillon is under attack for having quoted, at a press conference, statements given by arrested PFI members that they imparted physical training at camps like the RSS did at its ''shakhas'' (branches).

''The BJP had flinched when demands were raised for an investigation into the killing of security personnel in the Pulwama terror attack,” Tiwari claimed.

He said the party shared power in Bihar, and the belligerence of its MPs and MLAs towards Dhillon could have an ''adverse impact'' on the investigation into the PFI's ''Patna module''.

''The BJP must explain why it gets worked up whenever somebody tries to get to the bottom of a terror network. It appears that the BJP-RSS have deep links with PFI and other terror organisations. They try to cover it up with communal rhetoric,” the Congress spokesman alleged.

''They must also explain whether similarities in their training method and that of PFI was a coincidence (‘sanyog’) or an experiment (‘prayog’),” said Tiwari, drawing from a popular phrase by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while criticising protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
3
Gianis accelerates expansion and marks 200 stores across India

Gianis accelerates expansion and marks 200 stores across India

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russian basketball boss defends Brittney Griner in a drugs trial and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022