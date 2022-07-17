Naveen Jindal alleges glass of PCR van outside his house broken in attack, Delhi Police denies claim

Expelled Delhi BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal on Sunday alleged that the glass of a PCR van stationed outside his residence here was broken in an attack, a claim denied by the Delhi Police. The Delhi Police said the back glass of the PCR van outside Jindal's house broke due to a ''spinning stone from the wheel of a passing vehicle''.

''My family faces a threat from Islamic Jihadis. I have given evidence to the Delhi Police in writing several times in a month. ''A PCR van is stationed at my residence along with personnel. In the night the jihadis sent a message by breaking the glass of PCR. @CPDelhi, make arrangements for my and my family's safety,'' tweeted Jindal, who was expelled from the BJP for his derogatory comment on Prophet Mohammad.

The Delhi Police advised everyone to not propagate false information. ''Some media channels are wrongly stating that there have been stone pelting at the residence of Sh. @naveenjindalbjp. The back glass of PCR Van outside his house broke due to a spinning stone from the wheel of a passing vehicle. All are advised not to propagate false information,'' It tweeted tagging PIB_India.

In another tweet, it said, ''The news of stone pelting at Mr. @naveenjindalbjp's house is misleading. Some media channels are showing the wrong news. In the incident, a rubble stone jumped from the tyre pressure of a truck and hit the glass of his house. Our appeal is present the correct facts in this regard.'' Delhi Police had earlier provided additional security to Jindal after he complained about receiving death threats online on June 30, a day after two men in Rajasthan's Udaipur brutally killed a tailor. Since then, Jindal has claimed that he has received online threats following which a case was registered by the local police and cyber crime unit but no arrests have been made so far.

