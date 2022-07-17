Left Menu

"It is a coalition govt in Karnataka, not run by original BJP": D K Shivakumar

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-07-2022 14:04 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 14:04 IST
"It is a coalition govt in Karnataka, not run by original BJP": D K Shivakumar
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar on Sunday said it was a coalition government in the state, and it is not being run by those from the ''original BJP''.

He also claimed that there were a lot of issues within the ruling party as those who have gone to the BJP from Congress and JD(S) constitute over 60 per cent in the government, and the long-time party loyalists feel that they are being sidelined.

''There is fear (in the BJP), there are a lot of internal problems, that's the reason their national leaders are repeatedly coming and holding discussions. Original BJP is not running this government, it is a coalition government,'' Shivakumar said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, ''Chief Minister (Basavaraj Bommai) came from a different party, those who came with CM from Janata Dal are about 34 per cent, those who have gone from Congress are 30 per cent and BJP (original) are about 30 per cent.'' ''There are a lot of internal issues and there is a lot of anxiety and fear within, as original BJP people feel that the government is being run by outsiders who came during operation lotus,'' he added. Resignation of 17 legislators from Congress and JD(S) led to the collapse of the coalition government in 2019, paving the way for the BJP government under the leadership of B S Yediyurappa to come to power.

Bommai, who succeeded Yediyurappa, had joined the BJP in 2008 from the Janata Dal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the Best Deals

Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the ...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health minister; UK weekly COVID-19 infections rise, booster jab programme announced and more

Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health ministe...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, Russian space agency sign deal to share space station flights - Roscosmos and more

Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traffic

Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022