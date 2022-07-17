Left Menu

After Kejriwal slams PM's 'revadi' remark, Delhi BJP chief challenges him for debate on health, edu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 19:14 IST
After Kejriwal slams PM's 'revadi' remark, Delhi BJP chief challenges him for debate on health, edu
  • Country:
  • India

A day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed the prime minister's ''revadi culture'' remark, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Sunday challenged him for a debate over health and education.

The AAP national convener should tell the people how many of his ministers', MLAs' and leaders' children study in Delhi's government schools, Gupta said in a press conference.

''If Delhi's health system is better, why do Kejriwal and his ministers get their treatment in private hospitals on government expenses,'' he asked.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had cautioned the people against what he called was a ''revadi culture'' of offering freebies for winning votes.

The prime minister had used 'revadi', a popular north Indian sweet often distributed during festivals, as a metaphor for freebies.

Countering this, Kejriwal had said free education, healthcare and bus travel for women were not freebies but waiving loans of friends and fetching them tenders worth thousands of crores was ''free ki revadi''.

''Delhi's GDP growth has gone down to -3.9 due to Kejriwal's 'Revadi' politics'' while the country's GDP growth is 8.2 percent,'' Gupta claimed on Sunday.

It is the result of distributing 'revadis' that now Delhi's revenue is Rs 61,891 crore while expenditure stands at Rs 71,085 crore, he said.

''The CAG in its report has expressed concern that in the form of subsidies the state government expenses went up from Rs 1,867.61 crore in 2015-16 to Rs 3,592.94 crore in 2019-20,'' the Delhi BJP president said.

Seeking time with the Delhi chief minister to discuss hike in power charges, health and education, Gupta said the BJP will raise the issues through massive protests if Kejriwal has no time for people's problems.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the Best Deals

Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the ...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health minister; UK weekly COVID-19 infections rise, booster jab programme announced and more

Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health ministe...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, Russian space agency sign deal to share space station flights - Roscosmos and more

Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traffic

Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022