Prez poll: All set for polling in Puducherry

The BJP has six legislators, including Home Minister A Namassivayam.There are six Independents while the DMK has six MLAs and Congress two members.Although the Union Territory assembly has three nominated members, they are not allowed to exercise their franchise in the Presidential poll.Official sources said all necessary arrangements were in place at the Conference Hall inside the Assembly premises, which is the venue for the poll.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 17-07-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 22:31 IST
All arrangements are in place in Puducherry for the conduct of Presidential polls on Monday with a total of 30 elected legislators entitled to vote in the election here.

The AINRC-headed NDA government has 10 elected MLAs, including Chief Minister N Rangasamy. The BJP has six legislators, including Home Minister A Namassivayam.

There are six Independents while the DMK has six MLAs and Congress two members.

Although the Union Territory assembly has three nominated members, they are not allowed to exercise their franchise in the Presidential poll.

Official sources said all necessary arrangements were in place at the Conference Hall inside the Assembly premises, which is the venue for the poll. Security has been beefed up inside and outside the premises.

The Assembly Secretariat has already announced that all offices on the premises of the Assembly would remain closed on Monday.

NDA's nominee Droupadi Murmu had visited Puducherry last week to enlist the support of the legislators belonging to the coalition for her candidature. The opposition's joint candidate for the post is former Union minister Yashwant Sinha.

Rajya Sabha member from Puducherry S Selvaganapthy (BJP) would cast his vote in New Delhi while Lok Sabha member from Puducherry V Vaithilingam (Congress) would exercise his franchise in Puducherry, official sources said.

