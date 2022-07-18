Presidential polls: Voting begins at Delhi Assembly; Deputy CM Sisodia among early voters

Voting began for the presidential elections amid tight security arrangements on the Delhi Assembly premises on Monday.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs Shiv Charan Goel and Bhavna Gaur, and BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht were early voters.

NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu is pitted against joint Opposition pick Yashwant Sinha in the much-awaited poll to elect the next President of India. Polling began amid tight security arrangements at 10 am and it will conclude at 5 pm. Nearly 4,800 elected MPs and MLAs are entitled to vote. The Delhi Assembly has 70 seats, with the ruling AAP having 62 MLAs and the rest belonging to the BJP. AAP has decided to support opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh had said after a political advisory committee (PAC) meeting of the party on Saturday. As many as 4,809 electors comprising MPs and MLAs will vote to elect incumbent Ram Nath Kovind's successor, the Election Commission of India had said in June. The counting will take place in the national capital on July 21, after all, ballots from states are brought here. Kovind's term ends on July 24.

