Left Menu

Draupadi Murmu Vs Yashwant Sinha: Polling begins for Presidential Elections

Polling began on Monday in the Parliament and respective State Legislative Assemblies to elect a new President of India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2022 10:26 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 10:26 IST
Draupadi Murmu Vs Yashwant Sinha: Polling begins for Presidential Elections
Voting for Presidential elections commences (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Polling began on Monday in the Parliament and respective State Legislative Assemblies to elect a new President of India. Draupadi Murmu is the NDA candidate, who is contesting against Yashwant Sinha, supported by the Opposition parties.

A polling booth has been set up inside the Parliament premises where Members of Parliament will cast their votes. The Rajya Sabha's Secretary General is the Returning Officer for this election. The President is elected by members of the Electoral College consisting of elected Members of Parliament and that of all the state Assemblies, including National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Nominated Members of Parliament, state Assemblies and Members of Legislative Council are not eligible to vote. A total of 776 Members of Parliament and 4,033 MLAs will vote in the Presidential elections. Meanwhile, the Monsoon Session of Parliament will commence today and will continue till August 12. There will be 18 sittings during the Session.

This session is important given the fact that the Presidential Election and the Vice Presidential Election will be held during this period. The Presidential Election is being held today while the Vice Presidential election will be held on August 6. Price rise, Agnipath scheme and unemployment are some of the issues which are likely to be raised by the Opposition during the Monsoon session.

Various Bills including Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill are likely to be taken up in the session. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

 Ghana
2
3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

 India
3
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
4
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022