Left Menu

Presidential polls: Voting starts at Uttar Pradesh Assembly

Five MLAs from the state will cast their vote outside the state poll due to personal reasons, Dubey had earlier said.NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu is pitted against joint Opposition pick Yashwant Sinha in the much-awaited poll to elect the next President of India. The MPs and MLAs will get ballot papers of different colours when they vote to elect the next President of India.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-07-2022 10:47 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 10:47 IST
Presidential polls: Voting starts at Uttar Pradesh Assembly
  • Country:
  • India

Voting for the presidential elections commenced at the Uttar Pradesh Assembly’s Tilak Hall on Monday morning. The voting will continue till 5.00 pm, a senior official said. Brij Bhushan Dubey, the returning officer for the elections in Uttar Pradesh, said all legislators were informed and told what precautions they have to take. The MLAs will have to use a special pen given by the Election Commission of India to vote, he said. Three polling booths have been set up. Two ballot boxes, which have come from Delhi, will be sent back to the national capital after voting is completed on July 18, Dubey said. The counting will take place in Delhi on July 21, he said. With the highest vote value of 208 for each of its 403 MLAs, Uttar Pradesh will be an important state to watch out for in the presidential elections. Five MLAs from the state will cast their vote outside the state poll due to personal reasons, Dubey had earlier said.

NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu is pitted against joint Opposition pick Yashwant Sinha in the much-awaited poll to elect the next President of India. The electoral college which elects the president through the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote comprises MPs and members of the state legislative assemblies.

Nominated MPs, MLAs and members of legislative councils are not entitled to vote in this election. The MPs and MLAs will get ballot papers of different colours when they vote to elect the next President of India. While MPs will get green papers, the MLAs will get ballot papers printed in pink. Major political parties have already announced their support for the candidates.

In the opposition camp, Samajwadi Party ally Om Prakash Rajbhar's Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party has broken ranks while declaring support to Murmu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

 Ghana
2
3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

 India
3
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
4
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022