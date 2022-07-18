Voting underway in MP Assembly complex for country's next president

Legislators queued up in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly complex on Monday to cast their vote to elect the country's next president.

MLAs and MPs form the electoral college to elect the President of India.

The ruling BJP claimed the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) nominee Droupadi Murmu will win with a huge margin.

The opposition has fielded former Union minister Yashwant Sinha against Murmu.

Voting started at 10 am in the state Assembly complex.

Chief Minister and senior BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan was among the early voters.

Chouhan was seen meeting some of his party legislators standing in a queue to cast their vote. Meanwhile, talking to the reporters, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra claimed Murmu will win the presidential poll with a huge margin. Some non-NDA parties have also extended support to Murmu, he said, adding that independent legislators in MP were also supporting the NDA nominee. In the 230-member MP Assembly, the BJP has 127 members and the Congress has 96 legislators. The Bahujan Samaj Party has two members, the Samajwadi Party has one MLA, while there are four independent legislators in the House.

