Left Menu

Voting underway in MP Assembly complex for country's next president

Legislators queued up in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly complex on Monday to cast their vote to elect the countrys next president.MLAs and MPs form the electoral college to elect the President of India.The ruling BJP claimed the National Democratic Alliances NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu will win with a huge margin.The opposition has fielded former Union minister Yashwant Sinha against Murmu.Voting started at 10 am in the state Assembly complex.Chief Minister and senior BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan was among the early voters.Chouhan was seen meeting some of his party legislators standing in a queue to cast their vote.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 18-07-2022 11:02 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 11:02 IST
Voting underway in MP Assembly complex for country's next president
  • Country:
  • India

Legislators queued up in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly complex on Monday to cast their vote to elect the country's next president.

MLAs and MPs form the electoral college to elect the President of India.

The ruling BJP claimed the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) nominee Droupadi Murmu will win with a huge margin.

The opposition has fielded former Union minister Yashwant Sinha against Murmu.

Voting started at 10 am in the state Assembly complex.

Chief Minister and senior BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan was among the early voters.

Chouhan was seen meeting some of his party legislators standing in a queue to cast their vote. Meanwhile, talking to the reporters, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra claimed Murmu will win the presidential poll with a huge margin. Some non-NDA parties have also extended support to Murmu, he said, adding that independent legislators in MP were also supporting the NDA nominee. In the 230-member MP Assembly, the BJP has 127 members and the Congress has 96 legislators. The Bahujan Samaj Party has two members, the Samajwadi Party has one MLA, while there are four independent legislators in the House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

 Ghana
2
3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

 India
3
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
4
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022