Left Menu

RS proceedings adjourned for the day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2022 12:17 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 12:16 IST
RS proceedings adjourned for the day
Represenative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on the first day of the Monsoon Session on Monday following sloganeering and disruption by Congress MPs over issues like price rise and GST.

Earlier, several newly elected members of the upper House took the oath.

As Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu was making some observations, several Congress members trooped into the Well of the House and started raising slogans.

''As some people have come determined not to allow the House to function and also enable members to go and vote in the Presidential election, I am adjourning the House for the day,'' the Chairman said as he adjourned the proceedings. The House paid homage to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, ex-U UAE president Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and former Kenayan president Mwai Kibaki. Obituaries were also paid to former members Kishore Kumar Mohanty, Robert Kharshiing, K K Veerappan, and santoor player Pandit Shivkumar Sharma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

 Ghana
2
3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

 India
3
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
4
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022