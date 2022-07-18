Left Menu

Voting underway for Prez poll in Telangana Legislative Assembly

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-07-2022 12:25 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 12:23 IST
Voting is underway in the Telangana Legislative Assembly here on Monday to elect the 15th President of India.

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLAs, who assembled at the party headquarters at Banjara Hills here, reached the Assembly premises led by party Working President and minister K T Rama Rao.

Mock polling was held at the TRS headquarters before the party MLAs reached the Assembly, TRS sources said.

As many as 119 members of the state Legislative Assembly would exercise their franchise in the Presidential election.

TRS is supporting the candidature of joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the Presidential poll.

While the strength of ruling TRS is 103, the AIMIM has seven members.

Congress and BJP have six and three MLAs respectively. TRS has nine Lok Sabha members and seven members in the Rajya Sabha.

