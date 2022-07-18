Prez poll begins in Mizoram

Voting to elect the 15th president of the country began in Mizoram Assembly under tight security. The polling began at 10 am as per schedule amidst strict COVID-19 protocol, Assembly commissioner and secretary H Lalrinawma said. Thermal scanning of all voters is being done, while officials dealing with the poll and journalists covering it were tested for coronavirus two days ago. Lalchhuanthanga of the opposition Zoram People's Movement was the first legislator to cast his vote. Chief Minister Zoramthanga and Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo were among the early voters. In the 40-member state assembly, the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) has 28 members, Zoram People's Movement six, Congress five and BJP one. The state has two MPs - one each in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Both of them are from the MNF and have cast their votes in Parliament, officials said. The vote value of one MLA for Mizoram is eight and the total value of MLA votes is 320. The total value of votes of the two MPs is 1400.

The MNF legislators and MPs and the lone BJP MLA are supporting NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu, while the opposition ZPM legislators and Congress members are in favor of the opposition parties' candidate Yashwant Sinha.

