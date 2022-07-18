Left Menu

Congress MLA in Odisha casts vote in favour of NDA prez poll nominee

there is no other reason. Meanwhile, Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra said all MLAs of the grand old party, including Moquim, had agreed to vote for joint opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha.Condemning Moquims change of stance, Congress MLAs S S Saluja and Taraprasad Bahinipati said the Cuttack-Barabati MLA must have been unhappy in the party.Everyone should have toed the party line.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-07-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 14:41 IST
Congress MLA in Odisha casts vote in favour of NDA prez poll nominee
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim created a flutter in political circles on Monday by announcing that he has voted in favor of NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu as she happened to be a "daughter of Odisha".

Immediately after exercising his franchise in the Assembly, the legislator from Cuttack-Barabati assembly segment said he went by his "conscience call".

"I am an Odia; I voted in favour of Droupadi Murmu as she is a daughter of Odisha. I went by my conscience. MLAs cannot be prevented from listening to their conscience," Moquim stated.

The Congress lawmaker also said that he had received phone calls from several eminent persons, including those staying abroad, requesting him to support the "daughter of the soil". "People of Odisha will support my move. Murmu's victory will make me proud," Moquim explained.

Asked if he was under pressure from the ruling BJD, which has also pledged its support to Murmu, Moquim said, "It is my personal decision... there is no other reason." Meanwhile, Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra said all MLAs of the grand old party, including Moquim, had agreed to vote for joint opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha.

Condemning Moquim's "change of stance", Congress MLAs S S Saluja and Taraprasad Bahinipati said the Cuttack-Barabati MLA must have been unhappy in the party.

"Everyone should have toed the party line. Many meetings were held and all MLAs of the party had given assurance that they would vote for Yashwant Sinha. We will bring the matter to the notice of party high command for necessary action," Saluja maintained.

OPCC president Sarat Pattnayak, too, said that he would apprise the party's high command of this latest development.

"I cannot say for sure what exactly prompted him to go against the party line," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

 Ghana
2
3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

 India
3
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
4
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022