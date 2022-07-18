Left Menu

Prez poll: Nisith Pramanik, Mulayam Singh given fresh ballots after first voting attempt fails

BJP leader Nisith Pramanik and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav were issued fresh ballots after they could not cast their votes properly in the first attempt in the presidential poll being held Monday.Yadav arrived in Parliament in a wheelchair, but faltered while casting his vote, and was given another chance to do so, sources said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 15:07 IST
Prez poll: Nisith Pramanik, Mulayam Singh given fresh ballots after first voting attempt fails
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Nisith Pramanik and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav were issued fresh ballots after they could not cast their votes properly in the first attempt in the presidential poll being held Monday.

Yadav arrived in Parliament in a wheelchair, but faltered while casting his vote, and was given another chance to do so, sources said. Pramanik also could not cast his vote properly in the first attempt, they said, adding he was also allowed a second chance as per rules.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was also in a wheelchair and was assisted by polling officers in exercising his franchise. Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat Amee Yagnik is the party's polling agent, while the BJP has assigned the responsibility to senior leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Four chambers have been created with one ballot box in each for the MPs and MLAs to mark their choice for the presidential candidate. Green chits have been given to MPs while pink chits to MLAs.

As many as 616 MPs and nine MLAs had cast their votes here till 1 pm, recording a voting percentage of 83. Counting of votes will be held on July 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

 Ghana
2
3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

 India
3
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
4
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022