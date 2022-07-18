Goa: 10 candidates file nomination papers for panchayat polls on Day 1

As many as 10 candidates filed their nomination papers on Monday, the first day of the nomination process, for the panchayat elections in Goa scheduled to be held on August 10, an official said.

At least 10 candidates filed their nomination papers, of which two nominations each were received from the St Cruz and Fatorpa-Quitol panchayats respectively, the senior official from the State Election Commission said.

Nominations were also filed from Assagao, Ona-Maulingem, Curchorem, Naroa, Loutolim, Cana-Benaulim and Shristhal panchayats.

The elections for 186 panchayat bodies will be held on August 10, while the counting of votes will take place on August 12.

