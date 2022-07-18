Left Menu

Goa: 10 candidates file nomination papers for panchayat polls on Day 1

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 18-07-2022 15:38 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 15:38 IST
As many as 10 candidates filed their nomination papers on Monday, the first day of the nomination process, for the panchayat elections in Goa scheduled to be held on August 10, an official said.

At least 10 candidates filed their nomination papers, of which two nominations each were received from the St Cruz and Fatorpa-Quitol panchayats respectively, the senior official from the State Election Commission said.

Nominations were also filed from Assagao, Ona-Maulingem, Curchorem, Naroa, Loutolim, Cana-Benaulim and Shristhal panchayats.

The elections for 186 panchayat bodies will be held on August 10, while the counting of votes will take place on August 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

