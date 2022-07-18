Sri Lanka acting president says IMF talks nearing conclusion

Sri Lanka's acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Monday that the country's negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were nearing conclusion, and discussions with foreign countries for assistance were progressing.

In a statement issued by his office, Wickremesinghe said that his administration would engage with peaceful protesters who had legitimate concerns and work to find solutions.

The country is due to elect a new leader on Wednesday after former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to Singapore amid a wave of public unrest triggered by a severe economic crisis.

