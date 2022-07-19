Delhi BJP hold protests over power charge rise, alleges AAP govt 'neglecting' people's problems
- Country:
- India
Leaders and workers of the BJP's Delhi unit on Tuesday staged a protest in the city over the rise in power charges and alleged the AAP government was ''neglecting'' people's problems.
Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said the protests are being staged in all the 70 Assembly constituencies in the national capital.
He claimed that an appointment was sought from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to discuss various issues, including the rise in power purchase adjustment cost.
But instead of paying attention to the local issues, he is busy planning his Singapore trip, Gupta alleged.
The BJP has always been raising people's issues and holding massive protests against Kejriwal in a democratic way in all the Assembly segments, he said.
People in Delhi are already paying higher power tariffs and with this hike in power purchase adjustment cost, their problems will multiply. This hike must be rolled back, the Delhi BJP president demanded.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Adesh Gupta
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Assembly
- Kejriwal
- Delhi
- Gupta
- Singapore
ALSO READ
Kerala assembly to discuss adjournment motion over attacks on AKG Centre, Congress offices
Eknath Shinde-led government's floor test in Maharashtra Assembly: Voting begins.
Maharashtra Assembly: CM Eknath Shinde wins Trust Vote with 164-99 margin
Eknath Shinde wins floor test in Maharashtra Assembly
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde wins trust vote in Assembly.