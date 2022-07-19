Rahul Gandhi lashes out at Centre over rising prices of essential commodities; calls it 'vasooli sarkar'

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday lashed out at the Centre over rising prices of essential commodities and joined the opposition protest in this matter in the Parliament. The Monsoon Session of Parliament began on Monday, and it coincided with the Presidential Elections 2022.

In a Facebook post today, Rahul Gandhi called Central Government as 'vasooli sarkar' (the one who makes enough for sustenance without caring about others) and wrote, "Apki baar, 'vasooli' sarkar? From now on, 5 per cent GST will be charged from the public on packaged products like milk, curd, butter, rice, pulses, bread." "The daily food items became expensive, the cylinder became Rs 1053 but the government says 'Sab changa si'. Meaning, this inflation is the problem of the people, not of the government," alleged the Congress leader.

Recalling the times prior to 2014, when PM Modi was in the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi said, "When the Prime Minister was in Opposition, he had made inflation the biggest issue, but today he has pushed the public into a deep quagmire of problems, in which people are getting drowned every day. The Prime Minister is silent on this helplessness of yours and is happy on propagating lies." "I and the entire Congress party stand with you (the public) against every atrocity being committed on you by the government. We will raise this issue vigorously in the House. No matter how many words the Prime Minister tries to silence us by calling it 'unparliamentary', he will have to answer," stressed the Congress leader.

Standing before the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Parliament premises, they shouted slogans, calling for the government to reduce prices of essentials. The first day of the monsoon session saw ruckus and disruption amid the opposition stir in both the houses, which were adjourned within hours. Ahead of the start of the session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to the leaders to cooperate for a "fruitful" session.

"We always consider the House an efficient medium of dialogue, a pilgrimage place. Where there is dialogue with an open mind, there are fierce debates, if needed, there is also criticism and by very good analysis of things, a very positive contribution can be made to policies and decisions," PM Modi said. (ANI)

