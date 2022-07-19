Iran's Khamenei seeks long-term Moscow, Tehran cooperation
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told Russian President Vladimir Putin that Tehran and Moscow needed to stay vigilant against "Western deception," calling for long-term cooperation between Tehran and Moscow, state TV reported on Tuesday.
Referring to the Ukraine crisis, Khamenei said, "War is a harsh and difficult event, and Iran is not at all pleased that ordinary people suffer from it.
"The U.S. dollar should be gradually taken off global trade and this can be done gradually," Khamenei said. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Mark Porter)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
