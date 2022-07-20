Putin: Russia, Turkey 'satisfied' by recent Istanbul meeting on grain

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia and Turkey were "satisfied" by meeting in Istanbul last week where the sides discussed grain exports via the Black Sea. Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations are expected to sign a deal later this week aimed at resuming the shipping of grain from Ukraine across the Black Sea.

Putin and Turkey's president, Tayyip Erdogan, held a meeting in Iran earlier on Tuesday when Putin said that not all the issues had been resolved yet on the topic, "but the fact that there is movement is already good."

