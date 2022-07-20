Left Menu

U.S. again defends Brazil's voting system questioned by Bolsonaro

The unprecedented briefing three months before a general election was attended by envoys of the United States, the European Union, France, Spain, Portugal and other nations. The U.S. State Department said Brazilians are deeply committed to their democratic institutions.

Reuters | Updated: 20-07-2022 06:47 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 06:47 IST
U.S. again defends Brazil's voting system questioned by Bolsonaro

Brazil has a strong track record of free, fair and transparent elections and the United Sates trusts that its electoral system will reflect the will of the people in the October election, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said on Tuesday. The endorsement came one day after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro questioned the country's electronic voting system in a briefing to foreign diplomats.

Bolsonaro told some 40 members of the diplomatic corps in Brasilia that the voting system was vulnerable to fraud, an allegation he has repeatedly made to cast doubt on the October election in which he will seek re-election. The unprecedented briefing three months before a general election was attended by envoys of the United States, the European Union, France, Spain, Portugal and other nations.

The U.S. State Department said Brazilians are deeply committed to their democratic institutions. "Elections conducted by Brazil's capable and time-tested electoral system and democratic institutions serve as a model for nations in the hemisphere and the world," the spokesperson said.

It was not the first time U.S. officials have expressed confidence in Brazil's voting system. In May, Reuters reported that Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns told senior Brazilian officials that Bolsonaro should stop casting doubt on their country's voting system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan
3
Golf-Baker-Finch urges Open champion Smith not to join LIV

Golf-Baker-Finch urges Open champion Smith not to join LIV

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Australia provisionally approves Moderna's COVID shot for children under 5; EU regulator reviews Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot in children as young as 6 months and more

Health News Roundup: Australia provisionally approves Moderna's COVID shot f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022