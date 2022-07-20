Celebrated athlete and MP P T Usha meets PM Narendra Modi

Celebrated athlete and nominated Rajya Sabha member P T Usha met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday.

''Glad to have met PT Usha Ji in Parliament,'' Modi said in a tweet, sharing a picture of their meeting.

Usha took oath as a Member of Parliament on Wednesday.

She, along with renowned composer Ilaiyaraaja, screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad and spiritual leader Veerendra Heggade, was nominated to the Upper House of Parliament by the government, in what was seen as part of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) outreach to southern India.

