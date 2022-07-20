Uddhav losing control over Sena lawmakers, but early to say Thackeray legacy fading: Political observers

The split in the Shiv Sena shows Uddhav Thackeray is losing control over his MLAs and MPs, but it is still early to judge if the Thackeray legacy is fading, say political experts.

They are of the view that a ''vertical split'' in the Shiv Sena is unavoidable, with 61-year-old former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray not being able to capitalise on the legacy of his father late Bal Thackeray, who founded the party in 1966.

After a split in the Shiv Sena legislature party last month, the Udhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on Tuesday suffered a fresh jolt with 12 of its 19 Lok Sabha members shifting allegiance to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Some of the grassroot party workers in Thane district, a Sena stronghold, have also joined the Shinde camp.

Bal Thackeray had founded the Shiv Sena 56 years ago on the issue of Marathi pride and later in 1990s switched over to the Hindutva agenda.

Political commentator Sujata Anandan, who has also authored a book on Bal Thackeray, told PTI that a legislature unit is not a political party. MLAs and MPs come and go and they have to get re-elected. ''It is too early to say in a month's time that the Thackeray legacy is fading. We have to see with whom the Shiv Sainiks rally in the next election,'' she said. Anandan said the breaking away of MPs and MLAs does not mean anything.

''Thackeray is Shiv Sena and Shiv Sena is Thackeray,'' she said. She recalled that Chhagan Bhujbal and Narayan Rane had earlier split the Shiv Sena along with a few MLAs, but except these two leaders, the other legislators either re-joined the party or faded into oblivion.

Uddhav Thackeray has redefined Hindutva ''as a non-violent but devout Hindu'' which appeals to liberal Hindus, she said.

''Marathi and Hindu votes is a good combination,'' she added.

Political analyst Prakash Akolkar, the author of book 'Jai Maharashtra' based on the Shiv Sena, said it will be known whether the Thackeray charisma has faded after the two Sena factions fight out each other in a future election.

Various local body and civic polls are due in Maharashtra, he noted. It is true that majority of the Shiv Sena lawmakers have broken away, but it ''doesn't mean the Thackeray legacy has faded and it is too early to predict the party's future''.

''Ultimately, the decision will be taken by the Shiv Sainiks and voters. The real picture will be clear after elections,'' he said.

Akolkar said Uddhav Thackeray has a huge task ahead to revive what is left, as ''major leaders (of the Sena) have revolted.

Former MLA Krishna Hegde, secretary of the Bhartiya Kamgar Sena, the labour wing of the Shiv Sena, said the party's rank and file are with Uddhav Thackeray. ''The elected members may have rebelled, but a party of 60 lakh members cannot fade away. This is a temporary setback. We will overcome this crisis,'' he said. State Congress vice president Ratnakar Mahajan said there is a basic difference between Bal Thackeray, who died in November 2012, and Uddhav Thackeray.

''The son got the father's legacy by default as the latter installed him in the leadership role. Uddhav Thackeray never capitalised on the legacy and did nothing to establish his leadership. He took every one for granted,'' he claimed.

Since Uddhav Thackeray took over the Shiv Sena's leadership in 2003, he faced dissidence from leaders like Narayan Rane, who is now a BJP Union minister, and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief and cousin Raj Thackeray, when Bal Thackeray was alive.

''The pinnacle of losing his legacy and grip over the party came in the form of the revolt by Eknath Shinde last month when Bal Thackeray is not around,'' Mahajan said.

'There is nothing much to expect from Uddhav Thackeray as he seems confused about his own future role. He has been blaming those who deserted him, but at the same time he wants to welcome them back. He can't make up his mind on reconciliation or a final goodbye,' he said.

''It is to be seen if the Shiv Sena will remain only on paper or enjoy popular support,'' Mahajan said.

State BJP vice president Madhav Bhandari said it is too early to pass a judgement on the Thackeray legacy as it has just been about a month since the Sena is facing an internal turmoil.

''Given the structure and functioning of the party, such developments were unexpected. One has to figure out why ordinary Shiv Sainiks are quiet over the large scale rebellion,'' he said.

Political analyst Abhay Deshpande claimed a ''vertical split'' in the Shiv Sena is unavoidable.

''The rebels don't want to be out of the Shiv Sena. They want the party, and the BJP wants to take the Shiv Sena out of 'Matoshree' (the Thackeray family home in Mumbai),'' he said.

''Uddhav Thackeray has for the first time faced a major revolt when his father is not around. The Thackeray legacy will continue in his faction, but the sole proprietorship will not be there,'' he said.

The former CM is headed for a long battle with the rebels over the Sena symbol and control of the party, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)